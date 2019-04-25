Threshers Miss Chances in Series-Opening Loss to Tarpons

April 25, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





TAMPA, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers had plenty of scoring opportunities against the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday night, but would up coming up short in a 6-3 loss at George M. Steinbrenner Field to start a four-game series. The visitors drew a season-high, 10 walks, and also set a mark with 12 men left on base.

Clearwater (8-13) fell behind in the second after a sacrifice fly by Jason Lopez pushed home Isiah Gilliam, but the Threshers cracked through the scoreboard with a three-run fifth to take the lead just before the halfway point.

Dalton Guthrie and Jhailyn Ortiz singled in front of Jake Scheiner's bases-loading walk, leading into a free pass to Simon Muzziotti to drive in the tying run. Rodolfo Duran screamed a liner off the glove of a leaping Matt Pita at second, plating Ortiz and Scheiner for the 3-1 advantage.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Tampa (9-12) struck for four tallies in the bottom half of the inning. Alejandro Requena (1-1) had Tyler Hill reach on an error to start the frame, and gave up a single to Pablo Olivares to put two on with nobody out. The right-hander then gave up a two-run double to Diego Castillo to tie the game at three apiece.

Oswaldo Cabrera's sacrifice fly brought home Castillo to put Clearwater back down by a run. Three batters later, Gilliam scored in a wild pitch to Steven Sensley for an insurance run.

Austin Ross surrendered a solo home run to Hill with one out in the sixth for the final run of the night.

The Threshers a chance to take the lead in the opening frame after loading the bases with two outs on two walks and a hit batter, but Matt Vierling struck out looking to end the threat. Vierling would get RBI chances in the fifth and ninth innings, but would strike out both times.

Clearwater had runners at the corners with two outs in the fourth, but Daniel Brito went down swinging against Glenn Otto to retire the side.

Muzziotti made it to second in the seventh, but would not advance.

Jose Gomez picked up two more hits in the series opener, giving the 22-year-old five hits over the last two games. The infielder is riding a six-game hitting streak, in which the right-handed batter is hitting .391 (9-for-23).

Greg Weissert (2-0) earned the win for the Tarpons, allowing a run on two hits, three free passes and two punch outs. Kyle Zurak (SV, 3) tossed two scoreless innings to earn his third save of the season.

Clearwater will seek redemption in game two of the four-game series against Tampa at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Friday night. LHP Kyle Young (0-3, 5.40) toes the rubber for the Threshers against the Tarpons' RHP Miguel Yajure (1-2, 4.80). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with coverage starting at 6:15 p.m. with Threshers Live! The Pregame Show on threshersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.