Indians Walk off Hops, 9-8, to Clinch Series Win

Spokane, Wash. - Aiverson Rodriguez capped off a three-hit day with a walk-off single as the Indians topped the Hops, 9-8, in front of 3,024 fans at Avista Stadium for the Mother's Day Game presented by Radia. Spokane's victory gave the team their first series win of the season and improved their record to 10-8 at Avista Stadium this year (16-14 overall).

- Aiverson Rodriguez has done nothing but produce since joining the Indians. He finished 3-for-5 with three RBI today and has reached base six times (four hits, two BB) in his first two games with Spokane.

- Catcher Braxton Fulford collected three hits and an RBI to raise his season slash line to .330/.430/.543- all of which rank among the top six in the Northwest League.

- Right fielder Yanquiel Fernandez had a pair of RBI looks like a shoo-in for NWL Player of the Week after hitting for the cycle on Wednesday and crushing the Hops with three home runs and 12 RBI over the six games this week.

Tuesday, May 9th - Gabriel Hughes turned in his best start of the season and was backed by a strong night from the offense as the Indians rolled, 9-1, over the Hops in front of 1,918 fans and 105 dogs at Avista Stadium for SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS.

Wednesday, May 10th - Yanquiel Fernandez completed the first cycle for the Spokane Indians in over 40 years as the home squad romped past the Hops, 18-1, in front of 1,903 fans at Avista Stadium for Go Yard Giveaway Night presented by 94.1 The Bear.

Thursday, May 11th - The weather is heating up and so are the Indians. Spokane got home runs from Zach Kokoska and Yanquiel Fernandez and held off a late rally from the Hops in their 11-10 win at Avista Stadium in front of 2,319 fans for Jersey Off the Back Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.

Friday, May 12th - After being battered by the Indians in the first three games of the series, the Hops exacted their revenge on Friday night at Avista Stadium. Hillsboro connected on a season high three home runs and kept Spokane's potent lineup in check as they got their first win of the series, 8-3, in front of 5,839 fans at the ballpark for Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by Mallory Paint Store, KHQ, & 103.5 The Game.

Saturday, May 13th - The Indians looked to be on the verge of claiming a series win over the Hops after cruising through the game's first eight innings tonight. Things unraveled quickly from there. Hillsboro scored twice in the ninth to tie the game and Spokane was unable to capitalize on a bases loaded, no out situation in the bottom of the frame to send the game to extras. Ivan Melendez's three-run homer in the 10th - his fourth this series - was just enough for the Hops as they hung on for a 6-5 win over the Indians in front of 5,386 fans at Avista Stadium for Yoke's Family Feast Night presented Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU FOX 28, &

NEXT HOMESTAND: May 23 - May 28 vs. Vancouver

The Indians travel to Everett for a six-game series against the AquaSox before returning to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, May 23rd to host the Vancouver Canadians. That homestand features $10,000 Grand Slam Night, Storybook Princess Night, and our first ever Dinosaur Night!

