Mama Said There'll be Days Like This: C's Lose 16-6

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians were their own worst enemy in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, a game that featured three errors and nine unearned runs to force the C's to settle for a series split with three wins and three losses.

Things went wrong from the start. The first three batters of the game reached before a sacrifice fly started the scoring, though Vancouver managed to limit the damage to one run in the stanza before giving up six in the second. In that inning, Everett sent all nine men to the plate and used four hits plus a crucial dropped pop-up with two outs that opened the door for more runs to make it 7-0 Frogs.

The AquaSox added another run in the third on a lead-off walk and an RBI double then plated five more - including two unearned runs - in the fourth to lead 13-0 after three and a half innings.

Vancouver rallied for three runs in the fourth when Devonte Brown went deep for the second time this year and scored three again in the fifth on a bases-clearing double from Rainer Nunez, but that would be all for the offense. The 'Sox got two in the fifth on a two-run homer from Randy Bednar - his second bomb of the day - and one more for good measure in the seventh to win 16-6.

Nunez's three hits paced the offense. Brown and Josh Kasevich finished with two hits apiece.

After an off-day Monday, the C's embark on a two-week, 15-game road trip to take on the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) and Spokane Indians (Rockies). First pitch on Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium in Pasco, WA is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage available on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

