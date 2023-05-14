Emeralds Win Game 6 against the Dust Devils

The Emeralds defeated the Dust Devils by a final score of 12-5. It was the Emeralds 2nd straight win and they'll leave Tri-City with a series split. They now move to just 0.5 games out of first place in the Northwest League.

It was Tri-City who jumped out to the lead in the ballgame. Joe Stewart got the scoring started as he singled in the bottom of the 3rd that scored Adrian Placencia. The very next batter, Gabe Matthews, singled up the middle and scored 2 more runs to give the Dust Devils the 3-0 lead.

In the top of the 4th inning Victor Bericoto was able to get in on the fun and give the Emeralds their first run of the ballgame. He had a single that scored Aeverson Arteaga. Luis Toribio followed it up with a groundout that scored Wade Meckler and Jimmy Glowenke hit a Sac-Fly that tied up the ballgame at 3 a piece.

Gustavo Campero the catcher blasted out a solo HR in the bottom of the 4th to give the Dust Devils the 1 run lead.

The Ems however were able to answer quickly in the top of the 5th. Grant McCray led the inning off with a bunt single and he was able to steal second base. Just 2 batters later Wade Meckler was able to barrel up a baseball for a 2-run HR that gave the Ems the 1 run lead. It was Meckler's 2nd HR of the season. The very next batter, Victor Bericoto, was able to also connect with a baseball and send it over the fence for a homerun. It was back-to-back homers for the Emeralds and extended their lead to 2.

The next inning Wade Meckler dropped down a bunt with 2 outs and after 3rd baseman Warner Blakely over threw the ball, Ghordy Santos was able to touch home and give the Ems a 3 run lead.

Eugene once again in the top of the 7th was able to strike. With two outs Max Wright was able to double and score Luis Toribio. The next batter, Ghordy Santos, also doubled to give the Ems the 5 run lead. Grant McCray was able to reach base via error and Aeverson Arteaga got in on the 2-out double fun with one of his own that scored Ghordy and McCray. The Ems had jumped out to an 11-4 lead.

Adrian Placencia hit a solo shot in the 7th to pull the game within 6 runs for the Dust Devils. In the top of the 8th Max Wright hit a Sac-Fly for his 2nd RBI of the ballgame, and the final run for Eugene.

Ben Madison earned the win today for Eugene, going two strong innings allowing just 1 run and striking out 2. Madison now hoists a 5-1 record on the season. Hunter Dula and Tyler Myrick pitched the 8th and 9th inning for Eugene, allowing just 1 hit and striking out 4. It was an impressive day for the Emeralds bullpen.

The Emeralds after the win today will split the series 3 games a piece. It was a great bounce back after losing 3 straight earlier in the series. They were able to bounce back and score 22 runs on 32 hits the past two ballgames. They're just half a game out of 1st place in the NWL, and will head back to Eugene to take on the Hillsboro Hops for a 6 game series.

