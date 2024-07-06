Indians Tricera-Top Dust Devils on Dinosaur Night, 9-3

July 6, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Víctor Juárez tossed six solid innings while Jose Cordova and Jean Perez both drove in a pair as the Indians defeated the Dust Devils, 9-3, in front off 5,388 fans at Avista Stadium for Dinosaur & Fireworks Night presented by Big 99.9 Coyote Country.

TOP PERFORMERS

Juárez allowed just two earned runs over six frames to pick up his third win of the season. The right-hander out of Monterrey, Mexico, struck out six against two walks and lowered his ERA this season to 4.66.

Perez and Cordova both drove in a pair while Juan Guerrero and Bryant Betancourt both had two hits and scored twice in the win.

Caleb Franzen and Braden Carmichael combined for three scoreless innings of relief to close out the game.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (12-9), Redband (7-4), OFT (3-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-0), Greys (22-11), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, July 6th vs. Tri-City - 5:09 p.m. (Gates Open - 4:00 p.m.)

Tri-City RHP Jorge Marcheco (2-5, 5.49) vs. Spokane LHP Mason Green (6-4, 2.47)

Promotion - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night: Join us for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night at Avista Stadium! Come dressed as your favorite Marvel Super Hero and join the fun with a special character appearance from Spider-Man! Players will be wearing specialty Marvel inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation. And stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.