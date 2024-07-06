C's Smother 'Sox for Bounce Back Win

EVERETT, WA - Hits from eight of nine starters and a strong showing from a quartet of arms helped the Canadians beat the Everett AquaSox [SEA] 5-1 to avoid losing their third straight game for the first time since early June.

An unearned run in the top of the first got the C's off to a good start. Dasan Brown's lead-off line drive was dropped in centre for a two-base error and Peyton Williams drove him in with a double two batters later.

Staked to a 1-0 lead, starter Carson Pierce handled the Frogs for three scoreless innings in which he allowed one hit, scattered three walks and struck out a season-high five. He passed the baton to Johnathan Lavallee (W, 2-2), who struck out the side in the fourth before a Dylan Rock solo homer in the top of the fifth made it 2-0.

Williams singled again with one out in the sixth, went to second on a wild pitch and scored when Jackson Hornung singled to put the Canadians in front 3-0.

Everett scored a run off Lavallee in the bottom of the sixth inning, but that would be all the righty would allow over a season-long three innings of work. Conor Larkin (H, 3) followed with two scoreless stanzas of relief.

Two crucial insurance runs scored in the top of the ninth. Jeff Wehler singled with one out and Rock was hit by a pitch to put two aboard for Brown, who doubled off the left field wall to plate a pair and extend the Vancouver lead to 5-1.

Chay Yeager retired the side in order in the ninth to secure the victory.

With the win, the C's maintain their share of first place in the Northwest League second half standings. They'll look to take two of three games in Snohomish County this weekend tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Rafael Sanchez goes for the Canadians opposite AquaSox right-hander Shaddon Peavyhouse. RE/MAX Canadians Baseball will be live on Sportsnet 650.

