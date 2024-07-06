Sox Offense Falls Flat Friday Night

July 6, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox offense mustered only three hits on Friday night, falling 5-1 to the Vancouver Canadians.

Trailing 1-0, Everett recorded their first hit in the bottom of the first inning as Josh Hood singled. From there, the offense would fall flat, tallying zero hits across the next five innings of the game.

Right-handed starter Marcelo Perez had a solid outing, throwing six innings of three-run baseball. Only two runs were earned runs. He struck out three Canadians while walking zero batters, allowing seven hits.

The AquaSox recorded their second hit in the bottom of the seventh inning as RJ Schreck singled through the left side of the infield. After Schreck stole third, he scored on a wild pitch, leaping over the catcher to touch home plate for Everett's first run. Schreck currently holds an eight-game hitting streak and has collected 12 hits in that span.

Throwing the final three innings were Stefan Raeth, Blake Townsend, and Jimmy Kingsbury. Raeth threw one scoreless inning and Townsend struck out a pair of batters.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Josh Hood smacked a two-out double off of the left center field wall. However, that would be the Frogs' final hit of the night as Vancouver secured their 5-1 victory.

