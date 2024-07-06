Indians Crush Five Home Runs in Slugfest with T-C

July 6, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

It was a MARVELous night for both offenses on a balmy Saturday evening in Spokane. The Indians and Dust Devils combined for ten home runs as Tri-City emerged triumphant, 17-6, in front of 3,789 fans at Avista Stadium for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night.

Cole Carrigg slugged a pair of solo home runs - one in the first and another in the seventh - as part of a three-hit night for Spokane. The breakout performance boosted Carrigg's slash line to .303/.374/.496 with 27 extra-base hits and 29 stolen bases in 63 games this season.

Kyle Karros finished 3-for-4 including his team-leading eighth home run and continues to lead the league in both average (.312) and RBI (48).

Bryant Betancourt - a two-run shot in the sixth - and EJ Andrews - a solo shot in the seventh - both added home runs in the loss.

THE FUTURE IS NOW: Spokane's ace is headed to the Lone Star State. Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday the rosters for the 25th annual All-Star Futures Game with Chase Dollander selected to represent the Colorado Rockies on the National League squad. The ninth overall selection out of the University of Tennessee in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft, Dollander was Spokane's opening night starter and leads the Northwest League with 102 strikeouts in 67 innings (13.7 K/9).

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (12-9), Redband (7-4), OFT (3-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-1), Greys (22-11), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, July 6th vs. Everett - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

EVE TBD vs. Spokane RHP Chase Dollander (4-1, 2.82)

Promotion - Christmas in July Night presented by Wake Up Call: 'Tis the season for jolliness and baseball? That's right! Come deck the halls as the Spokane Indians celebrate Christmas in July with pictures with Santa Claus, Christmas music, trivia, and more! Be sure to stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

