Indians Drop Series Opener to Frogs in Extras

July 10, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Every frog has his day. Everett struck for three runs in the top of the tenth and never faced a serious threat from Spokane in the bottom of the inning as the AquaSox topped the Indians, 6-3, in front of 2,874 fans at Avista Stadium for Christmas in July Night presented by Wake Up Call Coffee.

TOP PERFORMERS

Chase Dollander lasted just three innings against the AquaSox but he made the most of them: 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K. The right-hander continues to pace the Northwest League in strikeouts (111 in 70 IP) while also ranking among the circuit's top 10 in ERA (2.83), batting average against (.228), and WHIP (1.26). Dollander's next appearance will come in the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

EJ Andrews had two hits and an RBI while Jack Blomgren and Jose Cordova drove in a run, collected a hit, and scored once.

Brayan Castillo and Carson Skipper combined for eight strikeouts over three scoreless innings of relief out of Spokane's bullpen.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (12-10), Redband (7-4), OFT (3-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-1), Greys (22-11), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, July 10th vs. Everett - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

EVE RHP Ryan Hawks (5-5, 4.60) vs. Spokane RHP Blake Adams (6-2, 2.64)

Promotion - Yoke's Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU: Empty the house and load up the car, it's Yoke's Family Feast Night at Avista Stadium. All hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long courtesy of Yoke's Fresh Market. Be sure to stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.