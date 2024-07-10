Rojas and Co. Silence Emeralds

July 10, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

The Canadians rode some timely hitting and quality pitching to a 6-0 victory on Tuesday night, taking game one of their six game set against the Emeralds.

The game was mostly in hand for the Canadians after plating runs in the middle innings, They plated two runs in the 3rd inning thanks to an RBI single by Peyton Williams and an RBI double from Jackson Hornung - one of his three hits on the night.

Vancouver would go on to tack on three runs in the 6th after Jean Arnaez delivered a pinch-hit bases loaded single, with Dasan Brown following with a two-run single of his own. They would then add on one more in the 7th after Estiven Machado plated a run while grounding into a bases loaded double play.

Kendry Rojas returned from injury to fire 3.2 innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six and allowing nobody to come across to score.

Chay Yeager (3-3) relieved Rojas in the 4th, pitching a season high 2.1 innings while allowing just three baserunners to reach. Jonathan Lavallee, Kai Peterson, and Aaron Munson each worked clean innings to wrap up the 11th shutout of the season for the C's.

The C's pitching staff did a great job at stranding runners, as Eugene left 14 men on base in the contest. With the win and a Spokane loss, Vancouver extended their second half Northwest League lead to 2.0 games.

The series continues tomorrow night at 6:35 PST, with Pat Gallagher (3-4) on the mound for the C's and Wilkelma Castillo (1-0) toeing the slab for the Emeralds. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball all week long on Sportsnet 650.

