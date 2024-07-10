AquaSox Take Series Opener

July 10, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

SPOKANE, WA: The Everett AquaSox scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning and hung on for a 6-3 win over the Spokane Indians. It was the opening game of a six-game series at Avista Stadium before a crowd of 2,874.

With the game tied at 3-3, Josh Hood's leadoff double in the 10th drove home ghost runner Lazaro Montes to put the AquaSox out in front, 4-3. Caleb Cali followed with a double to the gap in right center scoring Hood. With Cali at third and one out, Hunter Fitz-Gerald singled past a drawn-in infield to plate Cali with the third run of the inning.

The AquaSox took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a two-out RBI single by Montes that drove home RJ Schreck. With two outs and the bases empty in the sixth inning, the Frogs strung together three straight hits. Cali singled to left and later scored all the way from first base on a double to right center by Bill Knight. Moments later, Fitz-Gerald singled to center to pick up Knight to give Everett a 3-0 lead.

AquaSox starting pitcher Ty Cummings turned in one of his finest outings of the season. He allowed just one hit over five shutout innings and struck out five.

Spokane rallied to make it 3-3 in the seventh. Jack Blomgren and José Cordova delivered back-to-back RBI doubles. EJ Andrews followed with the third straight hit; an RBI single to left, which scored Blomgren to tie the game.

Jason Ruffcorn (2-1) picked up the win in relief. He went 2 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings. He walked one and struck out four.

The AquaSox finished with 11 hits. Schreck, Montes, Cali and Fitz-Gerald had two hits apiece. Five Spokane pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts, including nine strikeouts in three innings by starting pitcher and Rockies top prospect, Chase Dollander.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Frogs return home to the friendly confines of Funko Field on Friday, July 19, for a three-game series against Hillsboro. We will be hosting Coug Night and UW Bothell Alumni Night- both of which will feature limited-edition jersey auctions. Get your tickets and don't miss out!

