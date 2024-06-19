Indians Drop Series Opener to Emeralds, 7-2
June 19, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Eugene's Tanner O'Tremba drilled a three-run homer in the eighth to break open a tie game as the Emeralds topped the Indians, 7-2, in front of 4,159 fans at Avista Stadium for Hat Giveaway Night presented by Pepsi & The Inlander.
Spokane starter Víctor Juárez turned in a quality outing, allowing just one earned run over six innings while striking out six against just one walk. The 20-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.06 in 11 appearances (10 GS) this season - including a 2.08 mark in the month of June.
Jose Cordova drilled his first home run of the season in the third inning, a solo shot off the Coors Light Caboose in right-center.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (9-9), Redband Rally (4-4), OFT (2-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Marvel (0-0), Greys (17-7), Reds (0-1)
