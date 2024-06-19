Indians Drop Series Opener to Emeralds, 7-2

June 19, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Eugene's Tanner O'Tremba drilled a three-run homer in the eighth to break open a tie game as the Emeralds topped the Indians, 7-2, in front of 4,159 fans at Avista Stadium for Hat Giveaway Night presented by Pepsi & The Inlander.

Spokane starter Víctor Juárez turned in a quality outing, allowing just one earned run over six innings while striking out six against just one walk. The 20-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.06 in 11 appearances (10 GS) this season - including a 2.08 mark in the month of June.

Jose Cordova drilled his first home run of the season in the third inning, a solo shot off the Coors Light Caboose in right-center.

