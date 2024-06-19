Estrada No-No Highlights Doubleheader Sweep

PASCO, WA - Lazaro Estrada twirled a complete game seven-inning no-hitter as part of a Canadians doubleheader sweep over the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] Tuesday night. His effort led the C's to a 1-0 win in the first game before a quartet of arms were backed by an offensive onslaught in a 7-0 romp in game two.

Game 1 - Canadians 1, Dust Devils 0

Estrada (W, 1-2) celebrated his first career High-A win in style. The Cuban right-hander mowed down batter after batter; he faced the minimum over the first five innings and scattered two walks plus eight strikeouts over his seven innings of work. He threw 93 pitches (64 strikes) and became the first C's pitcher to both work seven complete and go all the way in a game this year.

Vancouver needed only one run to get Estrada the victory. A two-out single from Nick Goodwin to score Jamari Baylor from second base in the top of the sixth proved to be the difference, one of five C's hits in the game.

Game 2 - Canadians 7, Dust Devils 0

The second game was in hand from the outset. The Canadians raced out to a four-run lead in the top of the first thanks to doubles from Jace Bohrofen and Peyton Williams and a pair of RBI hits from Jackson Hornung and Dylan Rock.

Vancouver put the game away with three runs in the top of the second. Jamari Baylor singled with one out then five of the next six batters walked to bring home three more runs to make it 7-0.

Carson Pierce turned in his best outing of the year. He logged 3.1 scoreless innings, walked one and struck out four in a spot start then the trio of Greyson Thurman (W, 4-2), Naswell Paulino and Chay Yeager kept the Dust Devils off the scoreboard the rest of the evening.

The doubleheader sweep was the second of the year for the C's and the pair of wins improved their record to 10-2 against Tri-City.

Pat Gallagher will toe the slab tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. opposite Joel Hurtado. Coverage of RE/MAX Canadians Baseball will be available on Sportsnet 650.

Northwest League Stories from June 19, 2024

