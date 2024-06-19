Estrada's No-No Keys Canadians' Doubleheader Sweep of Dust Devils

Vancouver Canadians (29-32) right-hander Lazaro Estrada threw a seven-inning no-hitter in game one of a doubleheader Tuesday at Gesa Stadium, where the Tri-City Dust Devils (25-38) were swept by scores of 1-0 and 7-0 to open their weeklong series.

Estrada (1-2) struck out eight Tri-City batters and allowed only two baserunners in his shortened no-no, walking LF Joe Stewart in the 3rd inning and DH Cam Williams in the 6th. Stewart would later be caught attempting to steal second, leaving the Havana, Cuba native to face one over the minimum in his shortened complete game. Estrada threw 92 pitches, 17 more than he had thrown in an outing in 2024.

He did not pitch with the lead much as Dust Devils starter Ryan Costeiu threw five scoreless innings in a quick-moving ballgame. The righty allowed only two hits on his end, retiring ten of the last eleven batters he faced and not allowing a baserunner to reach second.

The only run of game one came in the top of the 6th when SS Nick Goodwin grounded a pitch from Tri-City reliever Jared Southard (1-2) through the right side for an RBI single that scored 3B Jamari Baylor from second with two out. Baylor had singled and advanced to second on a groundout, the only runner from either side to make it into scoring position in the contest.

The drama reached its high point in the bottom of the 7th with the Dust Devils still only one swing from potentially tying the game. Estrada struck out 2B Caleb Ketchup and induced 1B Matt Coutney to ground out to second, leaving RF Jadiel Sanchez as the final hope. The switch hitter pulled a fly ball to deep right field, but Vancouver RF Dylan Rock caught it shy of the warning track to complete the no-no.

Tri-City had not been involved in a no-hitter since July 4, 2023, when they were no-hit by the combined efforts of four Eugene Emeralds at PK Park.

The nightcap of the twinbill had a different feel, with the Canadians plating four runs in the 1st and three in the 2nd off of Tri-City game two starter Ryan Langford (0-1). All three of the 2nd inning runs came in via bases loaded walk, one by Langford and two by reliever Jake Smith. Smith would rally, though, and combine with fellow bullpen members Willian Suarez and Quinton Martinez to throw 5.1 scoreless innings and keep Vancouver from adding any more runs.

The Dust Devils struck four hits in game two, getting their first hit of the day in the bottom of the 2nd when SS Chad Stevens lined a single up the middle. Joe Stewart, Jadiel Sanchez and game two C Ronaldo Flores added singles for the cause and Matt Coutney walked to reach base. The home nine could not push any of the runners across, though, and the Canadians completed their sixth shutout of the team representing the Tri-Cities in 2024.

Tri-City will try to shake off the sweep in game three of the series with Vancouver at 7:05 p.m. on a Juneteenth Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium, where it's Senior Night presented by Providence Medicare Advantage Plans. The Dust Devils send right-hander Joel Hurtado (5-4, 5.03 ERA) to the mound and the Emeralds will counter with righty Pat Gallagher (1-4, 6.06 ERA).

