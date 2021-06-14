Indians Drop High-Powered Series Finale

SPOKANE, Wash. - In a game full of momentum swings, Vancouver grabbed the final one to defeat Spokane, 12-6, on Sunday to clinch a series victory. After the Canadians took an early 4-0 lead, the Indians rallied back for six runs of their own to take the lead. But Vancouver got the final word, scoring the final eight runs of the game and beating Spokane for the fourth time in six games in front of a limited-capacity crowd of 2,250 fans on Kids Day and OTTO's Birthday Bash presented by Radia.

TOP PERFORMERS

Vancouver's Tanner Kirwer was not pleased with his hitless performance on Saturday. He led off the game with a bunt single followed by his league-leading 22nd steal of the season. His next trip to the plate, he hit a three-run homer to give Vancouver a 4-0 lead in the top of the second.

Kyle Datres came in the game as a defensive replacement in the third inning. In his first at-bat in the bottom of the fourth, he launched a three-run shot to the Pepsi Porch in right field. It was his third long ball of the season.

Aaron Schunk followed up Datres' homer with one of his own later in the fourth inning. His two-run shot gave Spokane a 6-4 lead. The former Georgia Bulldog hit three homers in this 12-game home stand.

BY THE NUMBERS

Vancouver starter Paxton Schultz had given up six runs all season heading into the bottom of the fourth on Sunday. He gave up six runs in that inning and bumped his ERA nearly two full points. His four innings pitched were tied for a season-low.

Helcris Olivarez gave up a season-high 11 hits and nine runs in his 4.2 innings. Vancouver tagged Olivarez for 16 runs in two starts in this six-game series.

Vancouver improved to 9-3 against Spokane this season. The Canadians are now 6-0 in Sunday games and received seven different multi-hit performances in this Sunday's win.

KEY MOMENT

After scoring six runs in the fourth to take a 6-4 lead, Spokane could not get the shutdown inning they were looking for. Helcris Olivarez gave up five runs, highlighted by a two-run shot from Luis De Los Santos. Vancouver regained a 9-6 lead that they would never relinquish.

AROUND THE HIGH-A WEST

The Tri-City Dust Devils and Hillsboro Hops concluded Saturday's game that was suspended due to weather. Hillsboro took home a 5-3 victory in eight innings. Sunday's originally scheduled game was suspended due to rain and may be made up at a later date.

The Eugene Emeralds and Everett AquaSox were also postponed due to weather on Sunday.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane concluded its 12-game homestand on Sunday. Next up, the Indians embark on a 12-game road trip with stops in Tri-City and Hillsboro. The Indians return home to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, June 29th to open a six-game series with the Tri-City Dust Devils. Tickets for this series and the remainder of the season will be made available later this week.

