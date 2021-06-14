Chris Singleton to Speak at PK Park on June 19

June 14, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds are thrilled to welcome back to former player, motivational speaker, and child book author Chris Singleton who will be on-hand at PK Park on June 19 to speak with fans and share his message of love, inspiration, and unity.

For the past six years, Singleton has been living proof that love is stronger than hate. In 2015, Singleton lost his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, in the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church shooting in Downtown Charleston, South Carolina, an unthinkable tragedy that saw the lives of nine African Americans taken far, far too soon.

And yet, despite that tragedy, Singleton has refused to allow that dark moment define him or fill him with hatred and anger, instead choosing to forgive the shooter while inspiring thousands since with his message of resilience, forgiveness, and unity.

Prior to the Eugene Emeralds game on June 19, Singleton will be speaking with fans at PK Park to share that beautiful message with Emeralds fans, a message that 'love is stronger than hate.'

Gates open at 6:00pm PST and fans are encouraged to arrive early to hear Singleton speak. Tickets are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com.

Also prior to the game, the Eugene Emeralds and Kendall Auto Group will be distributing copies of his book Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor to the first 500 children that enter PK Park. Different aims to teach children that differences - whether through race, nationality, gender or more - are something to accept and celebrate. Most of all, Different is a tribute to Singleton's late mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton.

Different, the first of two books he has written, was a best-seller in its category and has been featured in numerous outlets, including by The Obama Foundation.

Fans can learn more about Chris, his two books - Different and Your Life Matters - and his inspirational message by visiting www.ChrisSingleton.com.

The Eugene Emeralds sincerely hope to see you at PK Park on June 19 for what will undoubtedly be a special night at the ballpark.

Information regarding tickets to Eugene Emeralds home games is available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

Stay up to date with the Emeralds by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A West affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and won the Larry MacPhail Award in 2018, awarded to the club with the top promotional efforts in all of Minor League Baseball. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.