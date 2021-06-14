Three Homers Power C's to 12-6 Win

SPOKANE, WA - A season-high three home runs spurred the Vancouver Canadians to a 12-6 comeback win over the Spokane Indians (Rockies) Sunday night at Avista Stadium as the C's secured their third series win of the year.

Tanner Kirwer left the yard first. Leading 1-0 in the second inning, Vancouver put a couple of men on with a pair of walks to set the table for the Sherwood Park, AB native. His team-high fifth home run of the season made it 4-0 C's.

Starter Paxton Schultz cruised through the first three innings before the wheels came off in the fourth. Spokane would send all nine men to the plate and score six runs (a single inning season high for the C's pitching staff) on four hits - including a three-run homer from Kyle Datres and a two-run shot off the bat of Aaron Schunk - and two walks to go up 6-4.

Vancouver wasted no time starting their comeback. Tanner Morris reached on a hit by pitch to start the top of the fifth but after a one out walk and a fielder's choice it seemed as though the Canadians would be turned away. With runners at the corners and two outs, Ryan Gold belted his team-best tenth double of the season off the wall in right-centerfield to tie the game. Luis De Los Santos followed with his third home run of the year - and second of the series - in the very next at bat to help the C's retake the lead before a single and stolen base from Rafael Lantigua and Eric Rivera's first RBI base hit of his Advanced-A career put Vancouver on top 9-6.

After Schultz's gritty performance that saw him get out of the fourth on his own, Adrian Hernandez (W, 1-0) took over and kept the Tribe off balance for three scoreless innings of relief before Cobi Johnson put up two zeroes in the eighth and ninth.

The Canadians added an insurance run in the sixth with a walk, a hit and a run-scoring error before Gold launched a two-run dinger in the ninth to put the game away and help the C's take four of six from Spokane with a 12-6 triumph.

Eight of nine starters had a hit and seven logged multi-hit performances. Gold led the way with two hits and a season-high four RBI while Rivera recorded a season-best three hits. Kirwer, De Los Santos, Lantigua, Spencer Horwitz and Sebastian Espino all had two hits each.

After an off day on Monday, the Canadians return to action on Tuesday night at Hillsboro's Ron Tonkin Field to take on the Everett AquaSox (Mariner). Right-hander Sean Wymer will go for Vancouver while Everett has yet to name their starter. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

