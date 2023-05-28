Indians Drop Doubleheader to Canadians, Return Home on June 13th

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Indians didn't have to battle the elements on a beautiful Sunday afternoon at Avista Stadium, but they did have to contend with a potent Vancouver lineup. The Canadians exploded for 19 runs in the opener and four more in the finale of the doubleheader as they took both games from the Indians in front 3,414 fans at the ballpark for the Dollars in Your Dog Doubleheader presented by nomnom. Despite today's losses, Spokane still remains two games over .500 (23-21) and just one game back of Vancouver for the top spot in the Northwest League.

TOP PERFORMERS

- Zach Kokoska went 3-for-6 over the doubleheader and continues to pace the NWL with a .349 average.

- Benny Montgomery hit his second home run of the season and finished 2-for-4 in the first game of the doubleheader.

- Right-hander Tyler Ras tossed two scoreless innings with a pair of punchouts to keep the Indians within striking distance in the finale of the doubleheader.

PREVIOUS GAMES VS. VANCOUVER CANADIANS

Tuesday, May 23rd - The weather was perfect but the results were anything but for the Spokane Indians in their Tuesday doubleheader with the Vancouver Canadians. The visitors took the first game, 5-4, and the second by a final of 6-4 in front of 3,828 fans for Education Day & Businessperson's Special Day Doubleheader presented by the Journal of Business and KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM.

Wednesday, May 24th - Gabriel Hughes tossed five solid frames and was backed by another strong night from Spokane's offense as the Indians thumped the Canadians, 11-6, in front of 2,968 fans at Avista Stadium for Smokey Bear Night presented by Sierra Nevada.

Thursday, May 25th - Jarrod Cande (3-0) tossed seven solid innings and Adael Amador drove in three runs as the Indians topped the Canadians, 7-3, in front of 2,864 fans at Avista Stadium for Dinosaur Night presented by R'nR RV Center.

Friday, May 26th - Yanquiel Fernandez is a man of the people. Spokane's designated hitter drilled an eighth-inning grand slam to send Indians fan Kelly Hunter home with a cool $10K as part of $10,000 Grand Slam Night presented by Washington's Lottery & Hot 96.9.

Saturday, May 27th - Vancouver shut out Spokane, 6-0, in front of 3,786 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess & Book Drive Night presented by The UPS Store &

NEXT HOMESTAND: June 13 - 18 vs. Eugene Emeralds

The Indians hit the road for series in Tri-City and Hillsboro before returning to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, June 13th for a six-game set with the Eugene Emeralds. That homestand features SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night, Pride Night, (2) Fireworks Nights, and the Father's Day Game featuring Spokane's own Craig T. Nelson!

