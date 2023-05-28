Emeralds Drop Series Finale Against the AquaSox

May 28, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Emeralds dropped the 7th and final game of the series to Everett by a final score of 11-8. The Aquasox were able to take the series 5 games to 2. The Emeralds move to 23-22 on the season and are right in the middle of the Northwest League Standings.

The Aquasox got the scoring started in tonight's ballgame. Alberto Rodriguez was able to reach base and a couple of batters later Tyler Locklear singled up the middle to score Rodriguez and give Everett the early lead. After the next batter reached as well for Everett, Walking Cabrera connected with a baseball and drove it over the fence for the 3-0 lead in the first.

The Emeralds were able to respond quickly in the bottom of the 1st. Grant McCray was able to reach base to start off the ballgame and with two outs Logan Wyatt doubled down the right field line to cut into Everett's lead. Everett responded with a run of their own in the 2nd inning after Ben Ramirez singled in the top of the 2nd to score Charlie Welch. Tyler Locklear once again got in on the fun and hit a solo home run in the top of the 3rd to extend their lead to 5-1.

With two runners on Alberto Rodriguez continued his hot streak against Eugene with a triple that scored two runners. Tyler Locklear drove Rodriguez again and the Aquasox held the 8-1 lead in the 4th inning. Eugene wouldn't go down without a fight however as they responded with a big inning in the 4th.

Adrian Sugastey got the hit parade started for Eugene after he doubled into the gap. Logan Wyatt was able to score for the Emeralds first run of the game. A couple of pitches later Sugastey was able to score on a wild pitch and make the deficit just 8-3. With two runners on Grant McCray doubled into the gap to score both runners and it made the score 8-5. Victor Bericoto was able to hit a Sac-Fly to the outfield and Damon Dues hustled home and scored. Grant McCray followed it up by scoring on a wild pitch and a few batters later Adrian Sugastey ripped a single over the infields head for his 2nd RBI of the inning. It tied the ballgame up at 8-8 in the 4th inning.

The scoring slowed down over the next 3 frames. It wasn't until the 8th inning that the Aquasox were threatening to score with a couple of runners on. Harry Ford, the Mariners top prospect, stepped into the box and drove a ball over the fence for the 3-run home run that gave Everett the 11-8 lead. They held on the next inning and a half and that score held on to be the final of tonight's ballgame.

Nick Sinacola, the starter tonight for Eugene, got chased out in the 4th inning. His day ended going 3.1 innings and allowing 5 earned runs. Sinacola did end the game with 5 strikeouts and only walked two batters so there was still a lot of good after a tough start. Brett Standlee pitched a scoreless 6th inning and struck out two batters. Joe Kemlage also pitched a scoreless 9th inning and didn't allow a single base runner and struck out 1 batter.

Overall, it was a tough series for the Emeralds, winning just two of the 7 games against the Aquasox. They're still right in the thick of the Northwest League race for 1st place. They'll have a chance to make up some ground this next week as they're set to head up north of the border to take on the Vancouver Canadians for a 6-game series that starts on Tuesday night.

