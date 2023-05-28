Ford's Home Run Propels AquaSox to 11-8 Win

EUGENE, OR: On getaway day, Harry Ford made the 310-mile drive back to Everett a little more enjoyable, as his three-run home run in the eighth inning broke an 8-8 tie. For Ford, the Seattle Mariners' top prospect, the home run was his sixth of the season and it was the 16th homer that the Frogs hit in the seven-game series as they won the finale by a score of 11-8.

Alberto Rodriguez, who led all Northwest League in hits in 2022, continued his domination of the Emeralds pitching staff on Sunday going 2-5, with a double a triple and a pair of RBI's. In the series, Rodriguez hit .448 (13-29) with 11 extra base hits (including six home runs) while driving in 15 runs.

Things look good early for the AquaSox as they scored eight times in the first four innings. Tyler Locklear got things going in the first inning with a line drive single to center field. Walking Cabrera followed that up with a two-run home run, his second home run in two days and seventh of the season.

Frogs' starter Raul Alcantara, making his second start of the series, struggled and was chased after only 3.1 innings allowing eight runs including seven runs in the fourth inning but the bullpen once again was solid as they only allowed one hit and no runs. Sam Carlson went 2.2 innings; Jerod Bayless went 2.0 innings and Logan Rhinehart pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn the save. Bayless, the Mariners 33rd round pick in 2018, was credited with the win and is now 1-1.

Locklear was 3-5 with 3 RBI and is now hitting .322. Blake Rambusch was 3-3 and Charlie Welch was 2-4. The team was 7-14 with runs in scoring position.

After 45 games, the AquaSox offense continues to impress as the lead all Northwest League teams in doubles (95), home runs (67), stolen bases (68) and are second in runs scored (80) trailing Spokane by only one.

The win was Everett's fifth of the series and improved their record to 23-22. Currently they are in third place trailing the Vancouver Canadians by only 1.5 games.

The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Hillsboro Hops starting May 29 for a special Monday Memorial Day Game starting at 4:05 PM. We still have limited spots remaining for the pre-game pinic on Monday, to purchase go to AquaSox.com.

