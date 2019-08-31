Indians Complete Sweep of AquaSox in Home Finale

SPOKANE, Wash. - In front of a record setting crowd at Avista Stadium, the Spokane Indians pulled out another thrilling, late-inning victory. Jonah McReynolds hit a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh to lead Spokane to a 4-2 victory and a sweep of the Everett AquaSox on Season Finale Fireworks presented by AAA, KREM 2, 98.9 KKZX, and 590 KQNT.

TOP PERFORMERS

A night after reaching base four times, Jonah McReynolds was the hero for the Indians. After his two-run double, McReynolds finished 4-for-9 in the series with that doble, a home run, and three RBI.

Alexander Ovalles put together a 2-for-3 night that includes two runs and his second home run of the season.

After two rough outings with the Indians, Spencer Mraz bounced back with 2.2 no-hit innings and three strikeouts out of the bullpen.

BY THE NUMBERS

Tonight's attendance total of 6,859 set a new single-season record at Avista Stadium with a total of 200,273 fans for the season! It marks the first time in the 37 years of playing short-season that the Indians have cracked 200,000.

The entire series was full of missed opportunities for the AquaSox. Friday night, they went 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position and left a whopping 16 men on base.

Spokane is now 16-6 since the All-Star break. They have not lost a series, going 6-0-1 with two sweeps. They will have not lost consecutive games since August 1-2.

KEY MOMENT

Spokane pitching allowed 18 base runners on the night, but always seemed to make clutch pitches when they needed to. Everett had runners in scoring position with less than two outs in five of the first six innings. Joshua Javier, Juan Castillo, and Mraz were able to limit the damage to just two runs. After McReynolds gave Spokane the lead, Dylan Bice pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his first save.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Tri-City beat Vancouver to clinch the second half North Division playoff berth. That means the playoff match ups are set. Spokane will take on Tri-City on one side of the bracketand Hillsboro will take on Salem-Keizer on the other side. Those two best-of-three series begin on Wednesday following the final three games of the regular season and a league off day.

NEXT HOME GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

While Friday was the final regular season game at Avista Stadium, the Indians will be back home on Wednesday for Game One of the Northwest League Playoffs presented by TicketsWest, SWX, and 103.5 The Game. The Indians will host the Tri-City Dust Devils for the start of a three-game playoff series. Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch at 6:30 PM. Tickets to Wednesday's playoff game can be purchased by calling the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at (509) 343-OTTO or by clicking the picture below.

