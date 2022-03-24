Indians Announce New Naming Rights Partners for Picnic Area and Center Field Plaza

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced multiyear partnerships with Best-One of Indy and Williams Comfort Air & Mr. Plumber for two premium locations at Victory Field. Best-One of Indy is now the exclusive naming rights partner for the Best-One Picnic Area located in left field, and Williams Comfort Air & Mr. Plumber take over as the Center Field Plaza naming rights partner.

"The Left Field Picnic Area and Center Field Plaza are two of our most popular Victory Field destinations for fans," said Joel Zawacki, Indians Assistant General Manager - Corporate Sales and Marketing. "We are excited to bring Best-One of Indy and Williams Comfort Air & Mr. Plumber on as naming rights partners to these high-traffic locations."

The Best-One Picnic Area is one of two outfield picnic pavilions at The Vic and is the perfect spot for pregame and in-game tailgate parties of any size. The area comes with a buffet dinner consisting of hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled BBQ chicken, sides, soft drinks and draft beer. The space can hold anywhere from 50 to 1000+ individuals.

"Best-One of Indy is proud to serve as the sponsor of the Best-One Picnic Area at Victory Field," said Trula Womack, Best-One of Indy's Director of Marketing and Brand Excellence. "Our partnership with the Indians has grown over the last seven seasons due to a shared passion to serve the community, a mission of Creating Raving Fans, and a strong focus on family. Our Best-One of Indy family is excited to see our Indians relationship grow and can't wait for families and fans to enjoy the newly renovated picnic area carrying the Best-One name."

The Center Field Plaza is home to the Kids Zone which has entertainment for young Indians fans including Speed Pitch. The Plaza is also home to multiple concession stands along with pregame and in- game entertainment including character appearances and partnership activation stations.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with such an amazing organization in the Indianapolis Indians. There is an incredible amount of alignment between the two organizations in creating an amazing client/fan experience and serving the local community," said Greg Wells, Williams Comfort Air & Mr. Plumber President.

Both partners will also receive rights to Indianapolis Indians logo usage, a combination of permanent and digital signage throughout Victory Field and hospitality for Indians games.

