USA Baseball to Return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park July 1-3

March 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls and USA Baseball have announced that Durham Bulls Athletic Park will once again host a series of games featuring the 2022 Collegiate National Team each night from Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 3 against an opponent to be determined. In addition to those contests, fans will be able to enjoy post-game fireworks shows on July 1 and July 3, while kids will be able to run the bases following the game on July 2. Tickets for these matchups will be available beginning Monday, March 28 at 10:00am.

"We are thrilled to return to international competition with the Collegiate National Team in 2022," USA Baseball Collegiate National Team General Manager Eric Campbell said. "Prior to that, we are excited to continue the tradition of Team USA taking the field in Durham. Durham Bulls Athletic Park is an outstanding venue and we are looking forward to an unforgettable experience for the fans and our athletes."

"The long-standing partnership we have enjoyed with USA Baseball has been incredible, and we're very excited the DBAP will once again host some of the country's most talented collegiate players," said Mike Birling, Durham Bulls Vice President of Baseball Operations. "We look forward to seeing the future stars join the 32 MLB All-Stars who participated in past games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park."

2022 marks the 17th year Durham Bulls Athletic Park has hosted USA Baseball, most recently when Team USA faced USA Baseball's National Collegiate All-Stars last year prior to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Team USA would go on to finish with a silver medal. In 2019, USA Baseball faced Cuba twice on July 4 and July 6 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Players who have competed with USA Baseball at the DBAP include former MLB MVPs Dustin Pedroia and Justin Verlander, as well as 32 MLB All-Stars, and nine past World Series champions.

Following their games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, the Collegiate National Team will compete at the Honkbalweek Haarlem tournament in Haarlem, Netherlands, taking on Japan, Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Chinese Taipei in the group stage. The second round of the tournament will then be played on July 14 ahead of the championship on July 15.

The Bulls begin their Triple-A National Title defense on the road in Nashville on Tuesday, April 5 before returning to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for a five-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, April 12. more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.