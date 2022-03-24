Jumbo Shrimp to Hold Opening Day Street Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crustacean Nation is invited to celebrate Opening Day even earlier in 2022, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are hosting an Opening Day Street Festival from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 on A. Philip Randolph Blvd leading up to the club's season-opening 7:05 p.m. game at 121 Financial Ballpark.

A. Philip Randolph Blvd will be completely closed off on the block between the ballpark and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for several attractions, including a climbing wall, street games and interactive vendor booths. A DJ and local high school drumline will provide music on-site for the festivities.

With the street festival running from 4-7 p.m. outside the ballpark, gates open at 6 p.m. for fans to get inside the ballpark. The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2022 magnet schedule presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront. The Jumbo Shrimp 2022 season presented by FIS will get underway at 7:05 p.m. when Jacksonville hosts the Worcester Red Sox, Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Following the game, fans can enjoy the first of 22 postgame fireworks shows this season.

Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2022 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

