Bats, Atrium Brewing Launch "Bat Boy 2.0" Beer for 2022 Season

March 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced they are partnering with local brewery, Atrium Brewing, for the second consecutive year to launch a new edition of the specially-branded "Bat Boy" brew.

"Bat Boy 2.0" is a pink lemonade sour and the perfect summer beer to sip at the ballpark. The craft beer will be available at Atrium Brewing during the official launch party on March 31 (beginning at 6 p.m.) and remain on tap at the brewery until the Bats' home opener on April 5. Bay Boy 2.0 will then be exclusively on draft at Louisville Slugger Field throughout the 2022 season (at Home Run Hops and the Double Play Bar on the concourse).

Fans can also enjoy Atrium beer at Bats games by taking advantage of the "Craft Beer Ticket Package" for Friday home games this season. Packages are available for just $20 and include one outfield reserved ticket and two Atrium beers (use coupon code ATRIUM when purchasing tickets). Visit BatsBaseball.com for additional information or to purchase tickets.

Atrium Brewing originally opened in September 2020 with the goal of brewing an exciting array of beers for local beer lovers. The brewery's staff hoped to bring their passion for making beer to Louisville through a series of ever-evolving experimental and true-to-style beers. Atrium partnered with the Bats in June 2021 for the debut of the specially Bats-branded "Bat Boy."

Bat Boy's vibrant can was designed by Atrium's Vice President and Creative Director, Donald Mahoney. The color scheme features a throwback theme from the RiverBats era, with a yellow-themed base color on the can, RiverBats-green for the font and beer name stamped center on the can and the retro Riverbats bat logo perched on top of the "Bat Boy" beer title.

Bat Boy 2.0 will be released at the launch party at Atrium Brewing on Thursday, March 31 beginning at 6 p.m. The launch party will feature a raffle with a variety of prizes, live music and an appearance by Buddy Bat. All fans are invited to attend the free event.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.