Indians Announce Broadcast Partnership with FOX59, CBS4 and the Dot for 2025

March 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Today, the Indianapolis Indians announced that 15 games from Victory Field will be broadcast live to fans across Central Indiana during the 2025 season in partnership with FOX59, CBS4 and The Dot.

The broadcast schedule begins with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 1 and continues with every Friday night game throughout the season. Each contest of the 15-game slate will be broadcast locally on The Dot (ETTV), which can be accessed on channel 4.2 or 29.2 depending on location.

"As Indy's oldest professional sports team, the Indians have been at the center of the sports scene in the Circle City for nearly 125 years," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians vice president and Chief Commercial Officer. "Indians baseball has a robust and passionate fanbase, and we are excited to once again reach those fans across Central Indiana through our high-quality broadcasts and legendary on-air talent."

Indians home broadcasts will feature play-by-play analysis from longtime Voice of the Indians, Howard Kellman, who has called nearly seven thousand Indians games across 48 seasons. For the 2025 season, he will be joined in the broadcast booth by Andrew Kappes, who has called the majority of Indians games since 2015.

"This partnership is a win for local sports fans," said Dominic Mancuso, Vice President and General Manager of FOX59, CBS4, and The Dot. "By teaming up with the Indianapolis Indians, we're giving viewers greater access to live, local baseball while showcasing the talent and excitement that make our community proud. We're committed to bringing high-quality, hometown sports directly to fans across Central Indiana."

Full Broadcast Schedule

Tuesday, April 1 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - 6:35 PM

Friday, April 4 vs. Iowa Cubs - 6:35 PM

Friday, April 18 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) - 6:35 PM

Friday, May 9 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) - 7:05 PM

Friday, May 16 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - 7:05 PM

Friday, May 30 vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers) - 7:05 PM

Friday, June 13 vs. St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins) - 7:05 PM

Tuesday, June 24 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) - 7:05 PM

Friday, June 27 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - 7:05 PM

Friday, July 4 vs. Louisville Bats - 6:35 PM

Friday, July 11 vs. Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) - 7:05 PM

Friday, July 25 vs. Toledo Mud Hens - 7:05 PM

Friday, Aug. 8 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - 7:05 PM

Friday, Aug. 29 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) - 7:05 PM

Friday, Sept. 12 vs. Iowa Cubs - 7:05 PM

