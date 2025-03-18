Bisons Return to Action on Opening Day at Sahlen Field, Friday, March 28 vs. Rochester

Spring is back in Buffalo and the greatest holiday in all of sports, Opening Day at Sahlen Field, is set for Friday, March 28 as the Bisons host the Rochester Red Wings at 2:05 p.m. Join us as we celebrate the return of Bisons baseball, the great tradition of Opening Day and the start of another fun-filled action-packed season in downtown Buffalo. GET YOUR TICKETS (SAVE nearly 20% before gameday)

There's nothing better than the tradition and fanfare surrounding Opening Day. The ballpark gates open at 1 p.m. and the first 4,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. receive a complimentary 2025 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway, presented by Sahlen's. Fan-favorite Casey Candaele is back to lead the top prospects from the Toronto Blue Jays system. Plus, this is your chance to see What's New at the Ballpark for the first time, from the overhauled sound system to the new food items in the concession stands and at the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant.

This is also the perfect time to check out the Bisons 2025 Promotional Schedule ! You might have missed all the amazing new events we are adding to this year's event schedule, including a Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead Giveaway on September 19, our first ever Harry Potter Night on August 23, a postgame Drone Show on August 2 and a Pickleball Paddle Giveaway on June 29... just to name a few of the new events!

So get your tickets now, because not only are Opening Day Tickets on sale, but so are all cost-saving Ticket Packages and Group Outings! We can't wait to see you on Opening Day, Friday, March 28!

