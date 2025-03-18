Tides to Play as Caballitos Del Mar as Part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión

March 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

As part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative celebrating Hispanic heritage, the Norfolk Tides today announce their new identity as the " Caballitos Del Mar de Norfolk " for three home games during the 2025 season.

The Caballitos del Mar de Norfolk was developed locally in partnership with the Chamber for Hispanic Progress. "We look forward to our continued participation in the Copa de la Diversion program," said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. "I would like to extend a big thank you to Patricia Bracknell and the Chamber for Hispanic Progress for their continued support and assistance in authentically bringing our Copa de la Diversion programming to our fans."

The logo features a seahorse depicted in the highly respected sugar skull design, with vibrant colors. The lively color palette and elements of the seahorse spine carry over into the wordmark across the front of the light blue jersey with yellow piping. The NewEra 5950 on-field cap is light blue with yellow accents, matching the jersey, featuring the sugar skull seahorse. In addition to being native to Hampton Roads, the seahorse is also important to Hispanic culture both environmentally and economically.

The Copa de la Diversión - or "Fun Cup" - is a season-long event series that will see 93 Minor League Baseball teams transform their brands to authentically connect MiLB teams with their diverse communities. This is the seventh year of the nationwide program.

The Tides will play as the Caballitos Del Mar de Norfolk on June 27th, July 18th, and September 19th. The team will wear their special uniforms and caps during those three games. There will be a Caballitos Del Mar youth jersey giveaway on June 27th. Unique Caballitos Del Mar merchandise is currently available both online and at Harbor Park.

Prior to the Caballitos Del Mar de Norfolk, the Tides were previously the "Pajaritos de Norfolk". With the Tides being the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, the team name of Pajaritos is Spanish for "Baby Birds". The Tides began participating in Copa de la Diversión as the Pajaritos in 2019.

Ticket Information

