Red Wings Transition to Cashless Starting in 2025

March 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - In an effort to enhance fan convenience and improve the overall experience at Innovative Field, the Rochester Red Wings are excited to announce that starting in 2025, the ballpark will transition to a CASHLESS environment. This will apply to all transactions, including concessions, merchandise, parking, and tickets.

This decision follows the lead of 29 of 30 Major League Baseball teams, including the Nationals at Nationals Park, and 26 of 30 Triple-A teams, which have already implemented cashless systems to streamline operations and improve the fan experience.

Fans can use all major credit and debit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express. Additionally, Apple Pay and Google Pay can also be used at concession stands, the team store, and parking. Fans who only have cash will be able to exchange it for Digital Diamond Dollars at the ticket office, which can be used throughout the ballpark for concessions and team store purchases.

To ensure smooth and efficient transactions, the Red Wings have added additional payment devices across the ballpark. The ticket office will accept card payments for all ticket purchases, including single-game tickets and season packages.

The cashless policy will take effect for the 2025 season. For more information on this and all other ballpark policies, fans are encouraged to visit RedWingsBaseball.com or call the Red Wings Ticket Office at 585-454-1001.

