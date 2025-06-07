Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 7, 2025

June 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever defeat the Chicago Sky 79-52 to move to 4-4 on the season and 2-0 in Commissioner's Cup play

Kelsey Mitchell led the way in the win with 17 PTS, 5 REB, & 2 AST!

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

