Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 7, 2025
June 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever defeat the Chicago Sky 79-52 to move to 4-4 on the season and 2-0 in Commissioner's Cup play
Kelsey Mitchell led the way in the win with 17 PTS, 5 REB, & 2 AST!
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
