Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 18, 2025

Published on September 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream 87-85 and won their first playoff series since 2015

Kelsey Mitchell - 24 PTS | 3 3PM Odyssey Sims - 16 PTS | 8 AST (playoff career-high) | 3 STL Aliyah Boston - 14 PTS | 12 REB | 6 AST

The Fever will advance to the semi-finals!

