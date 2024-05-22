Indiana Fever Announce TELETIES as Team's Official Hair Tie Partner

May 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever announced today a partnership with TELETIES, a women-owned business dedicated to providing high-quality hair accessories, including game-changing hair ties, hair clips, and more. The agreement makes TELETIES the Fever's Official Hair Tie Partner.

"The Indiana Fever are thrilled to partner with a strong, woman-owned brand investing in women's sports and women athletes like TELETIES," said Indiana Fever President Dr. Allison Barber.

As part of the partnership, TELETIES will be producing a new series of hair ties featuring the Indiana Fever colors, a celebration of the excitement surrounding the team during the 2024 season. These limited-edition hair ties will be available in the Team Store at Gainbridge Fieldhouse later this season, and Fever fans will also have the chance to save 20 percent on TELETIES products by visiting www.TELETIES.com and using the promo code FEVER20.

The partnership also features in-game activations, like "parachute drops" of TELETIES Fever-branded products for fans at home games, and co-branded digital and social content throughout the season. In addition, the revolutionary hair accessories company will be a supporting sponsor of the Dads and Daughters Game on June 16 when the Fever take on the Chicago Sky at noon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"Teaming up with the Indiana Fever is not just a partnership, it's a celebration of strength, women's empowerment, and breaking barriers, both on and off the basketball court," said TELETIES Founder Lindsay Muscato. "This partnership is a perfect match with our mission as a woman-owned business to empower women and girls to be their best, most confident selves. We are thrilled to see TELETIES hair accessories in the hair and on the wrist of Indiana Fever fans and players this season!"

