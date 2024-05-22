Aces Fall to Barrage of Mercury 3-Pointers, 98-88

May 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - Despite three players scoring 20 or more points, the Las Vegas Aces (2-1) could not counter Phoenix's (2-1) 16 made 3-pointers as they dropped a 98-88 decision to the Mercury Tuesday night in Michelob ULTRA Arena. Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 27 points, Jackie Young had 23 and 8 assists, A'ja Wilson finished with 21 points and 13 boards and Kiah Stokes contributed 11 points.

Kahleah Copper scored a game-high 37 (15-23 FGs, 5-9 3pt FGs).

The Aces never led in the first quarter and trailed by as many as 10, 22-12 at 3:30. An 8-0 Aces spurt helped close the gap, but the Mercury scored the final 3 points in the stanza for a 25-20 lead. Both squads shot 10 of 22 from the floor. However, the Mercury connected on 4 of 10 from afar, whereas the Aces missed all 7 of their 3-point attempts. The Mercury had 9 assists on 10 field goals. Young, who was 5 of 6 from the field, scored a high of 10 points for the Aces and Copper had 16 for Phoenix.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 47, Phoenix 46)

The Aces took their first lead of the game, 27-25, on a Young and-1 at 8:15. From there, the game featured 10 lead changes and 3 knotted scores heading into the break. The Aces' shooting improved to 52.9% from the field and 50% from distance in the second quarter. The Mercury dropped to 34.8% of their field goal attempts, but hit on 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Young netted 9 points and Kiah Stokes had 8. Sophie Cunningham topped out with 7 for the Mercury.

Third Quarter Highlights (Phoenix 73, Las Vegas 68)

A 3-pointer at the 5-minute mark put the Mercury ahead 62-60 and the Aces never regained the lead. The Mercury, which was 3 of 9 from inside the arc, hit on 7 of its 10 attempts from beyond in outscoring the Aces 27-19 in the period. The Aces converted 3 of their 10 2-point attempts and 4 of 10 from beyond. Plum had all 4 of the Aces 3s for a 12-point quarter, while Natasha Cloud had 7 points for the Merc.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Phoenix 98, Las Vegas 88)

A late 15-2 rally pulled the Aces to within 2 points, 90-88, but Phoenix scored the game's final 8 points. Plum had 8 points in the final stanza and Copper scored 14.

KEY STATS

The Aces edged the Mercury 14-9 on the fast break, but lost the battle in second-chance points 13-8.

The Aces gave up 7 points off their 9 turnovers, but converted Phoenix' 7 miscues into just 2 points.

The Aces finished the game shooting 42.3% (33-78 FGs) from the field overall, and 35.5% (11-31 3pt FGs) from 3-point, while the Mercury swished in 48.5% (16-33 3pt FGs) of their 3-pointers and 47.4% (37-78 FGs) of their overall field goal attempts.

Las Vegas made 11 of 15 free throws attempts, while Phoenix went 8 for 13.

There were 14 lead changes and 7 tied scores, all in the first three quarters of play.

GAME NOTES

Plum set a career-high for made 3-pointers with 7. It marked the most made 3s by a player since the franchise relocated to Las Vegas, and also ties as the top output in franchise history (Becky Hammon achieved the feat four times and Elena Baranova and Shanna Zolman each did so once).

Wilson's 21 points and 13 rebounds marked the 79th double-double of her career, which ranks fourth among active WNBA players. It is also her third-straight double-double to start the 2024 season.

Tonight marked the 67th game (regular season and playoffs) for Wilson with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, a feat she has now accomplished in 29.3% of her 229 WNBA games.

Wilson (351 career blocks), who had 3 blocked shots, needed just 1 to tie Elena Delle Donne (349) for 18th on the WNBA all-time blocked shot list. She now needs 16 to draw even with No. 17 Jessica Breland (367).

The Aces were without the services of Kierstan Bell (lower right leg injury) and Chelsea Gray (lower left leg injury).

The attendance mark of 10,374 is the second-largest crowd for an Aces game at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Las Vegas' most attended home game since the team's arrival in the Sports & Entertainment Capital of the World is 17,406 at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 10, 2023, against Phoenix.

NEXT UP

Las Vegas hosts the Indiana Fever (0-4) for the final game of its four-game, season-opening homestand on Saturday, May 25. Tip on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network is at 6 pm PT.

