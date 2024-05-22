Atlanta Dream Defeat Dallas Wings 83-78 with Dominant Fourth Quarter Comeback

May 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream defeated the Dallas Wings 83-78 with a dominant fourth quarter comeback in front of its first sold-out crowd of the 2024 season at Gateway Center.

Atlanta's overall record improves to 2-1 on the season, and 25-18 all time against the Wings.

Despite trailing by double digits, the Atlanta Dream responded with an unanswered 15-point run in the second half to take its first lead of the night.

Atlanta's offense overwhelmed Dallas throughout the fourth with a dominant 26-9 run that lasted almost eight minutes. As a team, Atlanta shot 52.9% from the field and 25% from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.

Entering the second half down 40-48, Howard and Gray shouldered the Atlanta offense combining for 15 points in the third quarter.

After the two gave Atlanta a burst of momentum, it was guard Crystal Dangerfield who found forward Naz Hillmon for the layup to hand Atlanta its first lead of the night, 63-62.

Gray and guard Aerial Powers led all scorers in the fourth with eight points each. Powers recorded a new season high in a game with 10 points and a new season high in a game for minutes played.

The Dream also dominated the Wings on the offensive boards, recording a new team season high of 36 total rebounds and 13 offensive rebounds. Those second chance opportunities accounted for 17 of the Dream's points.

In Atlanta's third outing of the season, head coach Tanisha Wright elected to start Haley Jones, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Tina Charles for the third consecutive time this season.

Howard and Charles both put up double-doubles. Howard finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. For Charles, her 12-point, 11-rebound performance marked the 175th double-double of the veteran's career and her second in the last three games.

Next, the Dream will host the Minnesota Lynx at Gateway Center Arena on May 26. The game will tip-off at 6:00 p.m. EST and stream on Peachtree Sports Network.

