Tina Charles Leads Atlanta Dream Past Chicago Sky 89-80

June 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream picked up a win over the Chicago Sky on the road, powered by Tina Charles who paced the Dream throughout one of its most impressive outings of the season.

With the win, Atlanta's record moves to 5-4 and 1-2 in 2024 Commissioner's Cup play.

In her 400th career game, Charles led all scorers with a season high of 22 points, seven rebounds, three steals and one block. Securing one offensive rebound on the night, she passed Hall of Famer Yolanda Griffith for No. 4 on the all-time offensive rebounds list with 1,050 total.

Her performance also marked her 275th time recording 15 points or more in a game, passing Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings for No. 2 all-time.

In addition to Charles, guard Rhyne Howard put up her second double-double of the season with 10 points, five steals, six rebounds and a career high10 assists.

Howard's steals accounted for nearly half of the team's 14 total, another season high for the Dream and the second-highest total steals in a game for the Tanisha Wright era.

Led by Charles' production and Howard's vision, Atlanta recorded its second highest scoring game, its highest scoring half and its highest scoring first quarter of the season all in one night.

The Dream opened the first quarter with a 9-0 run that grew into a dominant 25-6 run that lasted nearly the entire quarter.

Guard Aerial Powers continued to lead Atlanta's bench production, reaching seven of her 11 points in only eight minutes of play midway through the second quarter.

Naz Hillmon also came off the bench with a perfect shooting night, going 4-for-4 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Sky attempted to come back with a run that began midway through the fourth, but Charles found Chyenne Parker-Tyus in high-low action to draw a foul and send Parker-Tyus to the line, concluding Chicago's effort.

The Dream will return to Gateway Center to host the Washington Mystics on June 11 at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will stream on Peachtree Sports Network.

Atlanta previously faced the Mystics in Washington on May 29, where the Dream defeated the Mystics 73-67.

