Voting for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 Tips off Thursday, June 13

NEW YORK - WNBA All-Star Voting 2024 will tip off on Thursday, June 13 at 2 p.m. ET and conclude on Saturday, June 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET, giving fans, players and media the opportunity to vote for the All-Stars.

The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, already announced as a sellout at Footprint Center in Phoenix, home of the three-time WNBA champion Phoenix Mercury, will showcase the WNBA's biggest and brightest stars under one roof on Saturday, July 20. ABC will broadcast the game at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

The league's 20th All-Star Game event will feature the WNBA's top talent squaring off against one another in a clash between the All-Stars from the USA Basketball Women's National Team and the WNBA All-Stars voted-in as part of a combination of fan, player, media, and coach voting.

All active players on WNBA rosters can receive votes.

Throughout the voting period, fans may submit one full ballot each day via WNBA.com and the WNBA App. Fans can vote for up to 10 of the WNBA's top stars per day (four backcourt players and six frontcourt players) regardless of conference affiliation. All WNBA players currently on team rosters will be available for selection.

Three "2-for-1 Days" on WNBA.com and the WNBA App will allow fans to have their votes count twice on June 16, June 22, and June 27. All "2-for-1 Days" will be designated from midnight ET - 11:59 p.m. ET.

The selection of the All-Stars will be conducted through a combination of voting by fans (50 percent of the vote), current WNBA players (25 percent) and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters (25 percent).

After the initial voting period, complete with input from these three groups, the top 10 vote-getters will automatically be named to participate in the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Any top 10 vote-getter who has not already been named to the USA Women's National Team 5-on-5 roster will automatically be assigned to Team WNBA.

The names of the next 36 highest vote-getters, comprised of at least 9 backcourt and 15 frontcourt players, will then be provided to the 12 WNBA head coaches, who will vote to fill the remaining spots for the 12-player Team WNBA roster. Coaches will not be able to vote for their own players.

The 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game rosters will be announced on Tuesday, July 2.

How fans can vote:

Desktop and mobile web: To vote online from a desktop or mobile device, fans should visit the official WNBA All-Star Voting page at vote.wnba.com. Fans may vote for a minimum of one player and maximum of 10, including the selection of up to four guards and six frontcourt players regardless of conference, and can submit up to one full ballot per day (defined as once every 24 hours).

WNBA App: To vote through the WNBA App using iOS or Android devices, fans can download and open the WNBA App and view the WNBA All-Star Voting story or tile on the Homepage that will link directly to the All-Star voting page. In addition, fans can visit the WNBA All-Star Voting ballot page via the "More" menu in the bottom menu bar navigation of the App. The WNBA App can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Starters for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be determined by the respective head coaches of the USA Basketball Women's National Team and Team WNBA.

This marks the second time that the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will feature the USA Basketball vs. Team WNBA format. On July 14, 2021, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale scored a game-high 26 points to lead Team WNBA to a 93-85 win over the USA Basketball Women's National Team in Las Vegas ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Ogunbowale, then a first-time All-Star, was named MVP.

In addition to celebrating the send-off of WNBA players selected to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which already has sold out, will be the centerpiece of two full days packed with WNBA activities.

Additional events include ESPN's presentation of the STARRY® WNBA 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, July 19 (6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET) at Footprint Center. Limited tickets remain available for the Friday events and are available via here.

Phoenix also will be the site of the third annual WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank. The league's two-day fan festival, which will celebrate the intersection of the WNBA, fashion, music and culture, will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center from July 19-20 with free admission. Information regarding tickets will be announced in early July.

AT&T is the Marquee Partner of the WNBA and an inaugural member of the WNBA Changemakers. Changemakers (AT&T, CarMax, Deloitte, Google, Nike and U.S. Bank) is a collective network of partners, built on a mission to elevate, advance, and economically empower underrepresented groups and women through the power of sport.

