Fever Drop Second Commissioner's Cup Game Monday Night to Sun

June 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







UNCASVILLE, CONN. - The Indiana Fever fell short, 89-72, to the Connecticut Sun in both teams' fourth Commissioner's Cup game on Monday night. Indiana now sits at 2-2 in Commissioner's Cup play, while Connecticut moves to 3-1.

Fever (3-10) center Aliyah Boston recorded her second double-double of the season and led the team in scoring with 14 points and tied a season-high with 12 rebounds. Boston also tallied five assists, one blocked shot and one steal. Fever guard Lexie Hull came off the bench to finish with 10 points, four rebounds and one steal. Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark also added 10 points, two assists and one steal.

Fever guards Kelsey Mitchell and Erica Wheeler both posted nine points each. Wheeler also recorded four assists, three rebounds and one steal before tying Victoria Vivians for sixth place on the all-time Fever three-point field goals made list with 170. Additionally, Fever guard Kristy Wallace surpassed 500 career points with a 3-point field goal to start the game off. Despite the loss, Indiana outscored Connecticut in bench points, 32-21.

For Connecticut (10-1), guard DiJonai Carrington led the way with a season-high 22 points, as well as six rebounds, three assists and tied a career-high with three steals. Sun forwards DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones finished with 17 and 11 points, respectively, and three rebounds each. Sun guard Tyasha Harris also tallied 11 points and distributed four assists, while guard Tiffany Mitchell came off the bench with 10 points. Sun forward Alyssa Thomas pulled down a season-high 18 rebounds and added seven points, seven assists and two steals. The Sun outscored the Fever in paint points, 36-28, and fast break points, 15-9.

UP NEXT

The Fever return home to take on the Atlanta Dream on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET. Thursday's game will be broadcast on WTHR Channel 13.

