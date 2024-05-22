Dallas Wings Partner with Japan's Toyota Antelopes

May 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed a multi-year agreement with the Toyota Antelopes of the Women's Japan Basketball League. The unique partnership not only includes in-game sponsorship activations for the Wings, but also professional development and mentorship opportunities for the Antelopes.

"We are excited to partner with the Toyota Antelopes and we look forward to collaborating and learning from one another through this innovative relationship," Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb stated. "Women's basketball has become a truly global game and through this international partnership that spans the globe, we will be making an impact for our organizations, our staff, our players, and our communities."

Beginning this season, the Toyota Antelopes coaching staff will receive mentorship from the Dallas Wings coaches, including observing practices, individual workouts and games.

"As a representative/Head Coach of the Toyota Antelopes, I thank everyone involved in the making of this partnership," said Toyota Antelopes Head Coach /2023 FIBA Hall of Famer , Yuko Oga. "I am excited and happy that we have an opportunity to grow together with such a wonderful team as the Dallas Wings in the world's best league. Playing in the WNBA is every player's dream, including myself when I was a player. A chance to live out this dream will motivate and develop our players. Again, thank you for all the warm support for Toyota Antelopes' global challenge!"

The Toyota Antelopes will be a presenting partner of a Dallas Wings home game this season when members of the Antelopes team and front office will be recognized. The game will include a ceremonial gift exchange, t-shirt toss and group photo on court postgame. The specific game will be announced at a later date.

