Independence Sign Veteran Forward Dustin Corea

July 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of forward Dustin Corea, a seasoned veteran who joins the squad from the Salvadoran Primera División. Corea holds 23 caps for the El Salvador Men's National Team.

"Dustin is an exciting signing for our club," Head Coach Mike Jeffries shared. "He brings a wealth of experience to the roster with over 20 national team caps for El Salvador. With dynamic 1v1 ability and good instincts in the final third, Dustin provides another attacking option for the Independence. His abilities suit our style of play, and he is adapting to the group quite quickly."

Most recently, Corea played for CD Águila in the 2024 Clausura season. He previously competed with CD Águila during the 2022 Apertura and 2023 Clausura seasons, totaling 20 goals and three assists for CD Águila. Corea's 10 goals in the 2023 Clausura season led the league.

Corea tallied 111 appearances for Club Deportivo Futbolistas Asociados Santanecos (FAS) across multiple stints. He scored 27 goals and won the 2021 Clausura title with FAS.

"I am happy to be able to live in such a great city like Charlotte and thankful for the opportunity that Charlotte Independence has given me to play and represent the club," Corea commented.

For over two seasons, Corea competed in the North American Soccer League (NASL) with FC Edmonton. He made 67 appearances for the team and ranks ninth in club history for goals scored. Corea was honored as the FC Edmonton Supporters Player of the Season in 2017 just before exiting the club.

Corea began his professional career with Atlético Marte in El Salvador before shifting to Europe. He signed with Blokhus FC in Norway in 2011 then transferred to fellow Norwegian side Skive IK in 2013.

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE: The Charlotte Independence face Spokane Velocity FC on the road on Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 p.m. (ET). The match can be streamed on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 24, 2024

Independence Sign Veteran Forward Dustin Corea - Charlotte Independence

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.