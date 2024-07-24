One Knoxville SC and First Century Bank Announce Multi-Year 'Official Banking' Partnership

July 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







Knoxville, TN - One Knoxville SC is proud to announce a significant new partnership with First Century Bank, establishing them as the 'Official Bank of One Knox'. This multi-year agreement marks a pivotal moment for both organizations, uniting two key community stakeholders in a shared vision of growth and success.

Locally Born, Locally Focused

Both First Century Bank and One Knoxville are local born businesses focused exclusively on growing within and supporting the local community. Since its inception in 1894, First Century Bank has been servicing East Tennessee and growing alongside its client businesses. Though it was established 128 years after First Century, One Knox shares the Bank's commitment to total focus on the local community and pursuing growth alongside its partners.

As such, the First Century partnership will include support of One Knox's most community-focused programs. The Club's Power Soccer program offers soccer programming to Knoxville's wheelchair community and the TopSoccer program offers soccer practice and games to Knoxville's youth community with developmental disabilities. Both programs will now be presented by First Century Bank.

A Shared Vision for the Future

The collaboration between One Knoxville SC and First Century Bank underscores a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and community engagement. Both organizations are dedicated to making a positive impact in Knoxville, fostering a spirit of unity and support that extends beyond the soccer field.

"We are thrilled to be beginning a long term partnership with First Century Bank," said Drew McKenna, Managing Partner at One Knox. "Like us, First Century is committed to local presence, local growth, and being an active partner in building the next version of Knoxville. In First Century, we've found more than a banking partner. We've found a mission partner."

"We are very excited to partner with One Knox Sporting Club." Says Rob Barger, President/CEO of First Century Bank. "Their goals, vision, and mission are a natural fit for our community focused bank. We look forward to growing together in Knox and surrounding counties."

