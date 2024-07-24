Forward Madison Win at Home Against Central Valley Fuego FC

July 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Goals by Christian Chaney and Devin Boyce help the 'Mingos edge past Fuego, 2-1.

The 'Mingos faced Central Valley Fuego FC in a rescheduled, mid-week match at Breese Stevens Field. The first half was a quiet start, with only four total shots for both sides. Forward Madison goalkeeper, Bernd Schipmann, made one simple save in the 17th minute, and the rest of the half carried on.

It wasn't until the 38th minute that FMFC scored the first goal of the night. Defender Jake Crull carried the ball down the left sideline, playing a cross to the near post and finding the head of Christian Chaney, who slotted it over the hands of the Fuego goalkeeper. After a Chaney backflip and team celebration, Forward went into the locker room, up 1-0.

Central Valley Fuego FC made a few substitutions in the second half and started strong. In the 50th minute, Javier Mariona slipped one past Schipmann to tie the game, 1-1. Despite the defensive lapse, Forward Madison put pressure on Fuego in the final third, putting a few back-to-back shots on goal.

In the 65th minute, Fuego had an opportunity to take the lead. Dembor Benson caught Schipmann off his line and took a shot on goal, but it hit the side post to keep the game tied. Two minutes later, FMFC built an offensive attack themselves. Wolfgang Prentice tore down the sideline and placed a perfectly weighted ball to Devin Boyce, who tapped it in for the go-ahead goal for the home squad.

After going down a goal, Central Valley Fuego had two players receive their second yellow cards of the match, resulting in their squad playing with only nine on the field. After five minutes of stoppage time, Forward Madison took him the win, 2-1.

Forward Madison is now tied for first place based on points (22) in the regular season of USL League One.

