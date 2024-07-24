South Georgia Tormenta FC and Burton Albion FC Agree on Transfer of Nick Akoto

July 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC and Burton Albion FC have agreed to a record transfer for Nick Akoto, marking the highest transfer in USL League One history and the first direct transfer from USL League One to EFL League One. Akoto will join Burton Albion FC for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Akoto's transfer to Burton Albion FC is the latest achievement in Tormenta's mission of developing players to their highest potential and advancing them to high-profile clubs in leagues such as the MLS, USL Championship, and EFL League One.

"Like many of our players, Tormenta aimed to be Nick's first club but not his last. The plan was for him to develop within our club, and when the time was right, to be sold up the pyramid," Tormenta FC's Head Coach Ian Cameron said. "Our fans will be sad to lose his qualities on the field, but the growing light on the EFL League One now makes it easier than ever to watch his games, and we wish him every success in Burton Albion FC's promotion endeavors."

Akoto, the 24-year-old defender, first began his journey with South Georgia Tormenta FC in 2022, playing with the Tormenta 2 team in the USL League Two division. Showing a keen prowess on the pitch, Akoto joined the professional USL League One side in 2023. South Georgia Tormenta FC was Akoto's first and only professional club signing prior to this transfer, proving his commitment to the club and South Georgia community.

Tormenta FC fans can follow Akoto's success with his new club on CBS, as EFL League One recently signed a multiyear streaming deal for matches. Fans can also look out for mentions and game highlights of Burton Albion FC on "Welcome to Wrexham" on FX, as Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham also competes in EFL League One.

"This was one of those things where I didn't think it was going to happen until it really happened," Akoto said. "This is just one of those really exciting moments in my career, and I am excited to get there and just kick on."

During the 2024 campaign alone, Akoto started in 19 matches and played 1648 minutes for South Georgia. The right back has also provided one goal and three assists across all competitions this season.

Prior to the 2024 season, Akoto appeared in 29 matches for the USL League One side, netting two goals and three assists. Akoto featured in eight games for Tormenta's USL League Two side, tallying 594 minutes and one goal.

"We knew from the moment we recruited Nick to the Tormenta 2 team that he was a gem," President and Co-Owner Darin Van Tassell said. "Our club will miss him greatly, but we are incredibly honored to bear witness to his development on and off the pitch these past few years and are thrilled to cheer him on in his next chapter. Developing players to their highest potential is the cornerstone on which we built this club, and Nick is our shining example of this pathway."

As Akoto joins Burton Albion FC, he also reunites with his former coach Mark Robinson, who was on the technical staff while Akoto played at AFC Wimbledon during the 2017-2018 season.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.