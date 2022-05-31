Important Information About Owlz Home Games

May 31, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release









Northern Colorado Owlz warm up

(Northern Colorado Owlz) Northern Colorado Owlz warm up(Northern Colorado Owlz)

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Owlz play their first home game in Northern Colorado on Wednesday, June 1 at 4:05 p.m., when they welcome the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

NoCo opens its inaugural home schedule at Jackson Field, located on the campus of the University of Northern Colorado. It will serve as the team's temporary home until Future Legends Field is complete.

Here's some important information about Owlz home games:

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. every day but Sunday, when games start at 1:05 p.m. instead

Gates open one hour before first pitch, meaning fans can arrive at 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at noon on Sunday

Alcohol sales open the same time that gates open. They will stop after the completion of the seventh inning

No re-entry to the park will be permitted

Fans can park for free at Jackson Sports Complex

No tailgating will be permitted

No dogs are allowed in Jackson Field

Single-game tickets for all home games are $10, plus applicable fees online. For fans who put down a season ticket deposit, discounted season tickets are available at this link. Those packages are on sale for $384 per seat for the entire season.

Updated location and ticket on-sales will be provided as more information becomes available. For questions, please contact ticketing representatives.

The Owlz organization is excited to see you at the ballpark and celebrate its first season in the Centennial State with you.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.