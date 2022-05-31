Pete Rose to Appear on The PBL Roundup Show this Wednesday

May 31, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) News Release







Windsor, CO - The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter today announced that baseball's all- time hits leader (4,256) and key member of the 1970's Big Red Machine, Pete Rose, would be the special guest for The PBL Roundup Show this Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 7pm Mountain Time on pblnetwork.com.

Rose, a 17 time All Star, 1963 National League Rookie of the Year and 1973 National League Most Valuable Player, holds records for most games (3,562), plate appearances (15,890), at-bats (14,053).

"Pete's a good friend and one of the most interesting people to just sit around with and talk baseball," said co-host Thom Brennaman. "I've known Pete since I was a kid, and I can tell you that he's one of the most fascinating people you'll ever want to meet."

Also featured on this week's PBL Roundup Show are interviews with the Billings Mustangs owner Dave Heller, Mustangs manager and former Cubs, Reds and Nationals manager, Jim Riggleman, and former MLB player and current Northern Colorado Owlz manager, Cory Snyder.

The PBL Roundup Show streams each Wednesday night of the Pioneer League's season (see schedule below) on pblnetwork.com, pioneerleague.com and the Pioneer League team websites. The format of The PBL Roundup Show will include insider baseball commentary, analysis, comedy, special baseball and entertainment industry guests and unique in-game, first- hand perspectives from players, coaches and fans. Live cut-ins to each of the PBL games that night will be featured.

The PBL Roundup Show Schedule

June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

July 6, 13, 20, 27

August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

September 7

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 31, 2022

Pete Rose to Appear on The PBL Roundup Show this Wednesday - PL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.