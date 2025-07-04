Ignite Held Scoreless in Fourth of July Matchup with Night Mares

July 4, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Ignite couldn't get it done in Madison, as they drop a fourth-straight contest to the Night Mares, 6-0. The loss marks the second-straight time the Ignite have been shut out this season.

It was a quiet start to play at the Duck Pond, but Madison was the first squad to make noise with an Ella Stephenson home run to left in the third. It was her second game in a row with a homer and her league-leading eighth of the year.

Madison strengthened their lead in the fourth when Ava Carroll forced a bases-loaded walk to bring home Tayler Baker. Carroll would contribute another run in the sixth on an RBI single, starting a four-run frame that put the game out of reach for the Ignite.

Riley Stiles got the start and went 5.1 innings with two strikeouts, keeping it a two-run game until the sixth.

Wausau falls to 6-12 on the season and will head to La Crosse on Saturday for a doubleheader with the 6-12 Steam. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:05 pm CT, while game two will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.







