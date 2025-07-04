4th of July Heartbreak for the Habaneros

July 4, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release









Mankato Habaneros center fielder Emma Lee

(Mankato Habaneros) Mankato Habaneros center fielder Emma Lee(Mankato Habaneros)

Steam defeat Habaneros 6-4.

Alexis Michon (Trine University) starts in the circle for the Habaneros. She goes 1,2,3 in her first inning of work. 0-0.

Elly Ekrich (University of Tennessee-Martin) starts in the circle for the Steam. Indigo Fish gets on via error, but Ekrich cleans up the rest of the Habanero batters. 0-0

Michon controls the 2nd inning, and the Steam are hitless through 2 innings, 0-0.

The Steam are the first team to produce on this 4th of July, a couple of hits and an errant throw from left fielder Bella Coulman. An RBI Single from the Steam put them up 2-0 over the Habaneros. 2-0 Steam.

An unfortunate spin ends the Habanero inning as they roll into a 2-4-3 DP to end the 3rd. 2-0 Steam.

Michon retires the Steam side 1,2,3 and we head to the bottom of the 4th in a fast paced game. 2-0 Steam.

Habaneros cannot buy a run. 11 consecutive scoreless innings heading into the top of the 5th. 2-0 Steam.

Emma Lee makes an OUTSTANDING catch defiantly worthy of #SCTOP10. 2-0 Steam.

The Habaneros are alive and they put up a 4 spot in the bottom of the 5th. Sailor Hall with a double to start the 2 out rally. Joscleyn Bennett then puts pressure on the Steam defense and they kick it around to let the first two runs in. Emma Lee (Trine University) hits a 2-run Homerun to put the Habaneros up 4-2.

Michon gets out of the jam unscaved as the Steam had a couple runners on threatening. Habaneros take the lead into the bottom of the 6th. 4-2.

1,2,3 inning for the Steam and they need 2 runs to keep this game alive. 4-2 Habaneros.

The Steam comeback in the top of the 7th and slap a 4 spot. Grace Ferchette with a 3-run blast to put the Steam back on top.

Habaneros rallying in the bottom of the 7th. Hit from Teagan Livesay to get things going and a Sailor Hall walk has them with 2 on. Habaneros cant get it down and lose a heartbreaker. Had the Steam down to their last out and couldnt pull off the victory.

6-4 Steam.

