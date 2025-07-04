Jaskowiak Shines in Madison Night Mares' Fourth of July Win

July 4, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison, WI - Andrea Jaskowiak (Colorado State University) dominated in the circle as the Madison Night Mares (15-5) shut out the Wausau Ignite (6-12) 6-0 on the Fourth of July at Warner Park.

Ella Stephenson (University of Michigan) put the Night Mares ahead 1-0 in the third inning with a solo home run - her league-leading eighth of the season. In the fourth, Ava Carroll (University of Washington) extended the lead to 2-0 by drawing a bases-loaded walk.

Jaskowiak kept the Ignite at bay as the Night Mares' two-run lead held firm through the middle innings. Wausau put pressure on in the sixth by getting two aboard, but a clutch flyout ended the threat and kept the Night Mares in control.

The Night Mares added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Carroll delivered an RBI single to push it to 3-0, followed by Stephenson's two-run double that made it 5-0. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) then drove in another run with an RBI groundout, extending the lead to 6-0.

Jaskowiak finished the complete game shutout by retiring the Ignite in order in the seventh, and the Night Mares won 6-0. She earned her second win of the season, while Riley Stiles (Lake Forest College) was charged with the Ignite.

The Night Mares will be in action again on Sunday against the La Crosse Steam, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Madison will return to Warner Park on July 9 to face the Steam at 6:05 p.m.







