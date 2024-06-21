Icemen Trade Scott Allan to Complete Future Considerations Deal

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has traded defenseman Scott Allan to the Adirondack Thunder to complete the future considerations terms of a trade made last summer that sent defenseman Ivan Chukarov to the Icemen.

Allan (pictured above) appeared in eight games with the Icemen last season before suffering a season-ending injury. Allan totaled eight points in 45 games played with the Fort Wayne Komets during the 2022-23 season.

Chukarov set career-highs in points (28), goals (5) and assists (23) in 70 games played with the Icemen. Chukarov was the recipient of the Icemen's Defenseman of the Year Award this past season, an award voted on by his teammates.

