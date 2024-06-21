Thunder Acquire Scott Allan from Jacksonville

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has completed a future considerations trade by acquiring defenseman Scott Allan from the Jacksonville Icemen.

Allan, 28, played in eight games this past season with the Jacksonville Icemen and 45 games last season with the Fort Wayne Komets. In 53 total regular-season ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Jacksonville, the 6-foot-8, 249-pounder has eight points and 67 penalty minutes.

The trade completes the future considerations trade for defenseman Ivan Chukarov.

