Royals to Bring Snoopy & the Peanuts© Gang to Reading with OT Sports Partnership, to Unveil Peanuts Holiday Jerseys on July 6th

June 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their partnership with OT Sports to bring Snoopy and the Peanuts© gang to Santander Arena during the team's 2024-25 regular season. The partnership includes Royals x Peanuts© branded t-shirts and a Peanuts© Holiday series of specialty jerseys to be worn by the Royals on the ice for select games.

Fans can witness the unveiling of the jerseys and pre-order their Royals x Peanuts© replica jerseys at The Lion's Den Team Store on Saturday, July 6th from 9 am - 1 pm. Limited jerseys will be available for the pre-sale available in-store ONLY! Royals x Peanuts© t-shirts will be in stock during the July 6th team store hours (9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.).

